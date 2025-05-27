Contrasting HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) & Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Risk & Volatility

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Sohu.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $28.95 million 0.41 -$4.19 million ($0.14) -3.89 Sohu.com $594.65 million 0.51 -$30.38 million $3.70 2.71

Profitability

HeartCore Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sohu.com. HeartCore Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sohu.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises 16.25% 65.33% 22.92% Sohu.com -16.76% -8.49% -4.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.2% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HeartCore Enterprises beats Sohu.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also operates a digital transformation business that offers customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. In addition, it provides consulting services; and education, services, and support solutions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC. It also operates Focus (www.focus.cn), which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. In addition, the company offers interactive online games for PCs and mobile devices. Further, it provides paid subscription and interactive broadcasting services. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

