HP (HPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $13.09 billion for the quarter. HP has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.750 EPS.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. On average, analysts expect HP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. HP has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32.

HP Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at HP

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

