Capri (CPRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $989.05 million for the quarter.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. Capri has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Capri from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capri by 13.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 48.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Capri by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 156,757 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Capri by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 422,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 80,928 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

