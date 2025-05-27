Comparing Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) & Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) and Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Kyverna Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Fresh Tracks Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kyverna Therapeutics 0 1 5 1 3.00

Kyverna Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 707.64%. Given Kyverna Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kyverna Therapeutics is more favorable than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyverna Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

25.0% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Kyverna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Kyverna Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Kyverna Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $10.06 million 0.56 -$5.69 million ($1.41) -0.66 Kyverna Therapeutics $7.03 million 13.96 -$60.37 million ($3.38) -0.67

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Kyverna Therapeutics. Kyverna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Kyverna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Kyverna Therapeutics N/A -51.12% -37.91%

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing KYV-201, an allogeneic CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate that is in preclinical stage to treat multiple autoimmune diseases. In addition, it is developing product candidates to treat other autoimmune diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease that includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to research and develop an allogeneic CD19-directed CAR cell therapy product; and with Kite to research and develop programs for the treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of autoimmune, inflammatory, and allogeneic stem cell transplant inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as BAIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.