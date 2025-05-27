Critical Review: VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VICI Properties and Healthcare Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $3.88 billion 8.57 $2.51 billion $2.50 12.60 Healthcare Realty Trust $1.22 billion 4.13 -$278.26 million ($1.09) -13.18

Volatility and Risk

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

VICI Properties has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of VICI Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of VICI Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VICI Properties and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 69.59% 10.24% 6.02% Healthcare Realty Trust -51.60% -11.20% -5.69%

Dividends

VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. VICI Properties pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out -113.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Healthcare Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VICI Properties and Healthcare Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 3 8 0 2.73 Healthcare Realty Trust 1 4 0 0 1.80

VICI Properties presently has a consensus price target of $35.18, suggesting a potential upside of 11.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.34%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties owns 93 experiential assets across a geographically diverse portfolio consisting of 54 gaming properties and 39 other experiential properties across the United States and Canada. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 127 million square feet and features approximately 60,300 hotel rooms and over 500 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are occupied by industry-leading gaming, leisure and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. VICI Properties has a growing array of real estate and financing partnerships with leading operators in other experiential sectors, including Bowlero, Cabot, Canyon Ranch, Chelsea Piers, Great Wolf Resorts, Homefield, and Kalahari Resorts. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 33 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ goal is to create the highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio through a strategy of partnering with the highest quality experiential place makers and operators.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R. Emery in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

