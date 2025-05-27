Contrasting Gauzy (GAUZ) & The Competition

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Gauzy to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gauzy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $101.17 million -$79.27 million -2.08 Gauzy Competitors $599.80 million -$51.48 million 2.37

Profitability

Gauzy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gauzy. Gauzy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Gauzy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy -66.25% N/A -34.21% Gauzy Competitors -158.22% -62.28% -23.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gauzy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Gauzy Competitors 246 921 1631 85 2.54

Gauzy presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.01%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 45.96%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gauzy is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Gauzy rivals beat Gauzy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Gauzy Company Profile

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

