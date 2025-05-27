Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,816 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $99,708,000. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,195.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 85,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.