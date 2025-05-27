Crypterium (CRPT) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Crypterium (CRPT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $0.21 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $109,525.10 or 0.99881790 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109,006.49 or 0.99408840 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Crypterium Token Profile
Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.
Buying and Selling Crypterium
