Armis Advisers LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE EMR opened at $118.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.