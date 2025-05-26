SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Advisor Resource Council’s 5th Largest Position

Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 142.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.8% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,692,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 424.5% in the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 62,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of GLD opened at $309.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.23. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $211.54 and a 52-week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

