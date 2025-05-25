Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Trading 28.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) traded up 28.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40. 1,643 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Furukawa Electric Trading Up 28.7%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27.

Furukawa Electric Company Profile

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical active component, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

