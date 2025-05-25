Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after acquiring an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 90,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $260.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

