Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading Up 7% – What’s Next?

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 233,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 351,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Banyan Gold Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.59.
About Banyan Gold
Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.
