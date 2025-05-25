Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 763 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $469.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.97. The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

