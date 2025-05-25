Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 30,583 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,583 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,023,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

