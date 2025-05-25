Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lowered by American Trust

American Trust cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $57,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $225.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.16 and its 200 day moving average is $236.08.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

