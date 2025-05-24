Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.14 and traded as low as C$1.02. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 24,536 shares trading hands.

Augusta Gold Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.16, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$62.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92.

About Augusta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Augusta Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates Bullfrog Project, located in Beatty town of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.