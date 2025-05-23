Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for CNH Q2 Earnings

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a report released on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Stock Performance

Shares of CNH stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 13.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $13.87.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stefano Pampalone sold 12,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $150,563.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,349.76. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit A. Marx sold 320,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $3,730,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,583.04. The trade was a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,866 shares of company stock worth $5,081,828. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

