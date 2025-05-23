Novem Group Takes Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (BATS:QSPT)

Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (BATS:QSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Novem Group owned about 0.13% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of QSPT stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.78. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (QSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QSPT was launched on Sep 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

