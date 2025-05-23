Novem Group Buys Shares of 13,000 First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Novem Group bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Novem Group owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 490.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FSMB stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.