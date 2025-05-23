Q2 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Reduced by Zacks Research

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.42 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKTX. William Blair started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.78.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $216.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.95. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $186.84 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13,900.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

