Q2 Earnings Forecast for TSE:RY Issued By Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Cormark issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $13.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.30 EPS.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$180.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$175.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$248.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$140.53 and a 1-year high of C$180.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$164.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$169.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Kristine Publicover sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.27, for a total transaction of C$64,266.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,360.45. This represents a 72.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.67, for a total transaction of C$3,444,896.43. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,929 shares of company stock worth $10,152,340.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

