XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.41 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $1.41, Zacks reports. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. XPeng updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

XPeng Stock Down 7.6%

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81.

Get XPeng alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Nomura Securities upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on XPeng from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nomura upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 price objective on XPeng and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPeng stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in XPeng were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.