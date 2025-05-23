Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Stock Price Down 40% – What’s Next?

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares fell 40% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 460,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 107,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Providence Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$928,500.00, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

Featured Stories

