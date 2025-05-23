Pacific Point Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,908 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,407,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $772,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $226.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.28. The stock has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
