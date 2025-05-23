Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,267 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,364,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,854,000 after purchasing an additional 100,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,811,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,088,000 after buying an additional 2,555,876 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,581,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,265,000 after buying an additional 1,882,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,594,000 after buying an additional 1,213,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,658,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,274,000 after buying an additional 1,065,506 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.77.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 0.3%

CZR opened at $27.87 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

