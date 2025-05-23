Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on CUBI. DA Davidson upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $51.17 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.51.
Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.26. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $194.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.
