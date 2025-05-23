Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,721 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL opened at $389.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.49. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

