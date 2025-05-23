Western Wealth Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,310 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0%

VTI opened at $286.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.55 and its 200-day moving average is $286.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

