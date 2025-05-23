SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

SR Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SRBK stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.42 million, a P/E ratio of 220.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. SR Bancorp has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $13.65.

Get SR Bancorp alerts:

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter. SR Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.95%.

SR Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. SR Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In other SR Bancorp news, insider David M. Orbach bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,410.56. This trade represents a 5.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 20,975 shares of company stock valued at $254,909 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SR Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SR Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,384,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SR Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SR Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SR Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

