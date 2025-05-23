Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $23,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $127,810.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at $750,232.80. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 6,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $703,959.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,763,709.84. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,970 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $114.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.74. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.36 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.