Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 50,252 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,252 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of BILL worth $26,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BILL by 12,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in BILL by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Trading Down 1.4%

BILL stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4,397.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $358.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of BILL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BILL from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on BILL

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.