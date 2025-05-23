Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.04 Million Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $25,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $10,884,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $8,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ichor by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after buying an additional 250,383 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ichor by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 864,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,846,000 after buying an additional 145,278 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ichor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,547,000 after buying an additional 111,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Price Performance

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $570.83 million, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $244.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,114.84. The trade was a 3.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

