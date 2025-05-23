Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,620 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Mirion Technologies worth $23,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 3,248.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

Shares of MIR stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -93.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MIR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

