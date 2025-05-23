Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 6,562 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,005,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 359,733 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in NU by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NU by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NU by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NU. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

