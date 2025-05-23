WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) General Counsel Brian Camire Sells 373,523 Shares

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian Camire sold 373,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $407,140.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,024,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,512.07. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WM Technology Price Performance

WM Technology stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.43 million, a PE ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in WM Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,666,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 149,928 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,561,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,497 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAPS shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.61 price target on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Report on MAPS

WM Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.