Css LLC Il Has $279,000 Stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Css LLC Il lowered its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,145 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after buying an additional 496,933 shares during the last quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 808,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 378,950 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 379,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 369,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 363,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

Bally’s Stock Down 8.9%

NYSE:BALY opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $580.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.83 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 79.10% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bally’s

(Free Report)

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.