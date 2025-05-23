Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.16% of William Penn Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMPN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $5,047,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 250,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 51,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 million, a P/E ratio of -102.66 and a beta of 0.09. William Penn Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

William Penn Bancorporation Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.