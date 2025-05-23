SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.16 and last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 15209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.83.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $531.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 193.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

