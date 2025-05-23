Css LLC Il Acquires 670 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Css LLC Il lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $193.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $130.69 and a one year high of $202.28.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $289.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.18 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

