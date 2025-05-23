Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,187.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,031.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $957.63.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,102.79.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

