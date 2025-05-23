Headinvest LLC Sells 200 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Headinvest LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Target by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $122.00 price objective on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.97.

Target Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $95.05 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Target’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

