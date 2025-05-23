Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Canada Goose Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canada Goose stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 139.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,946 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Canada Goose worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $11.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.