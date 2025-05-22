Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $950,000 Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,544 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOL opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.58. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.88%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.64.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

