Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 876,431 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 390.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876,431 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 1.58% of Gatos Silver worth $15,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GATO. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,099,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,644 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,279,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,863,000 after acquiring an additional 951,683 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,472,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after acquiring an additional 758,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 562,242 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 665,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 517,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

