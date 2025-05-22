Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,348 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 156,699 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $19,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $53,132,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,727,000 after acquiring an additional 424,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,191,000 after acquiring an additional 145,255 shares during the period. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,904,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 74,008 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $64.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.80. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $70.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

