Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $16,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Amedisys by 1,317.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 81,532 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMED. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $594.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.43 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

