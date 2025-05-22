Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 22.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

