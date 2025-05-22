Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 10,775 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

