Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 9,386 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,896,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,952 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,108,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 39,335 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,838,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 592,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 555,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLJP opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

